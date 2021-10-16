$401.01 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $401.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.60 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.20 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

