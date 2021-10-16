$401.01 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $401.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.60 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.20 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

