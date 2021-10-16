4,126 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,126 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $354.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.29. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.62.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

