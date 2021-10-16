$419.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $419.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $419.50 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $503.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $504.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.76.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.