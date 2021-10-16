$419.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $419.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $419.50 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $503.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $504.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

