$433.11 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $433.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.42 million and the lowest is $413.30 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

