$454.52 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $454.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.03 million and the highest is $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $211.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.06. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

