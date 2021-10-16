50,563 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Targa Resources stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $56.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

