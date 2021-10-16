$54.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post sales of $54.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

