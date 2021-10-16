$555.69 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $555.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.87 million and the highest is $557.80 million. Primo Water reported sales of $517.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares in the company, valued at $24,926,166.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $106,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

