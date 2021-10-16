$577.43 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $577.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $574.40 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $326.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

