584,450 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.21% of Sotera Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

