$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce sales of $6.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.28 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $25.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

