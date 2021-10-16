$602.81 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $602.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.00 million and the lowest is $587.10 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

