$71.99 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce $71.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.22 billion and the highest is $73.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $285.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.58 billion to $288.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $317.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.75.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.77. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

