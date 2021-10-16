$741.70 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce sales of $741.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.05 million and the highest is $763.15 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.56 on Friday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.