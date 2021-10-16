$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce $760,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 985.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 million to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.11 million, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQB. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 776,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQB opened at $3.91 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 81.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.10.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

