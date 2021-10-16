8PAY Price Reaches $0.0600 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $607,031.12 and approximately $1.13 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

