$9.98 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $9.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $18.75 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $43.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $53.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $188.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $327.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 474,569 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

