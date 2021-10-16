$937.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $937.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.40 million to $946.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $918.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Ventas stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ventas by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

