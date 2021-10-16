95,800 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

GOLD stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

