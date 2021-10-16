Abulaba (AAA) Market Cap Hits $1,174.78

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $1,174.78 and $60.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00207213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

