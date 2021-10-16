Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.82. 2,074,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day moving average is $307.18. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

