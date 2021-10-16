accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $707.40

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 707.40 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 879.99 ($11.50). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.37), with a volume of 30,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, accesso Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 707.40. The firm has a market cap of £359.01 million and a P/E ratio of -35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.