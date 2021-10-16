ACoconut Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $638,407.98 and $73,063.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

