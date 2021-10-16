Actinium Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $756,382.97 and approximately $11,679.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,491,850 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

