Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.32

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $17.09. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 226,457 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

