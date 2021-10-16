Adshares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,061.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $295,061.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,239 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

