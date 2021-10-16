Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

