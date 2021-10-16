Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.25 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.