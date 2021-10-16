Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.07.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AFRM opened at $146.73 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a PE ratio of -57.77.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

