Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

