AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

