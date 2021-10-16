Agrello 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,562.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $141,562.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 103,215,765 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

