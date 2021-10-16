Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,500 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the September 15th total of 480,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agrify by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 384,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.20. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $377.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFY. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

