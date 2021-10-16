AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $550,239.88 and approximately $47,610.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

