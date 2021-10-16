Akroma Market Cap Tops $35,144.41 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 52.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Akroma has a market cap of $35,144.41 and $54.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.06407271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

