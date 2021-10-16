Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

NYSE:AA traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.00. 33,353,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $56.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

