Aleph.im 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $66.15 million and $2.00 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,381,967 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

