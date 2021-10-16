Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 508,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,979. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

