Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $343.03 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Algorand has a market cap of $10.98 billion and $343.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00002916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00094556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.30 or 0.00392006 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,614,244,813 coins and its circulating supply is 6,145,937,074 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

