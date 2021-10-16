Alien Worlds 1-Day Volume Hits $62.02 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $181.99 million and $62.02 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

