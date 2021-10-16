Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.52

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.52 and traded as high as $38.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

