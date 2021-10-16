Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.22

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.22 and traded as high as $38.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 5,655 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANCUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

