Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Financial Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alithya Group and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than MassRoots.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.68 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -12.61 MassRoots $10,000.00 3,004.22 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38% MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A

Summary

Alithya Group beats MassRoots on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

