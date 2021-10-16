Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Almaden Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.39 on Friday. 480,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,717. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.02 and a quick ratio of 24.02. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.