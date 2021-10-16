Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.72. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 36,062 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

