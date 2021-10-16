Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.68 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $136.90 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.17 or 0.99992729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.06 or 0.06331170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

