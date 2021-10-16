Alpha Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 70% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $29,547.52 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.47 or 0.01025808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00308725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00277988 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037241 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

