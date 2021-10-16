Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,833.50. 1,062,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,537. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,810.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,577.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock worth $497,621,670. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

