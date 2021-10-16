Alphacat (ACAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,636.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $430,908.43 and approximately $37,636.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.